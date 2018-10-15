CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The granddaughters of a former Corpus Christi Police Chief have donated some items from his time as Chief.

Items donated to the police department included a police department booklet from 1924 when James Shaw was the Police Chief.

The family also donated Shaw's badge and sword from his time as a cadet at Texas A&M University.

When Shaw served he was over a department that only had 14 officers, which the family says is an indication of just how "crime free" the city was.

"Corpus christi was crime free" said one of his granddaughters Nancy Deviney, "because of the great police department that they had to actually let officers go and they only need 14 because the town was so crime free."

Shaw served as Police Chief from 1924-1931 and passed away in 1942.

