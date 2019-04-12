A former Corpus Christi Police Department officer accused of impersonating a Child Protective Services worker has been sentenced to one week in jail.

In November of 2018, Norma Deleon allegedly claimed to be a CPS caseworker to perform a welfare check on a child. Deleon resigned from the police department back in March and was later arrested on charges of official oppression and impersonating a public servant.

Deleon was found guilty on two counts of official oppression.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning, Deleon will now spend seven days in jail and must work 100 hours of community service.

