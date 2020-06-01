CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Corpus Christi Police Department officer accused of impersonating a Child Protective Services worker is now in the Nueces County Jail serving a one-week sentence for her crime.

Norma Deleon was sentenced to seven days in jail after she was found guilty on two counts of official oppression.

It was back in November of 2018 when Deleon claimed to be a CPS caseworker to perform a welfare check on a child. She resigned from the CCPD in March of last year and was later arrested on charges of official oppression and impersonating a public servant.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning, Deleon will spend seven days in jail and must work 100 hours of community service.

