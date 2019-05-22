CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tribute was held Wednesday for former Port of Corpus Christi Director John Larue to honor him for his contributions and achievements over the past 25 years.

Port employees, area dignitaries, and invited guests all gathered at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center to pay tribute to Larue. He officially retired a couple of years ago but has still played a major role as a consultant for the Port.

Larue said the growth and change over the past 25 years should be reassuring to the Coastal Bend.

"So when I look around the bay and see all of that industrial growth, it makes me feel proud to be part of it," Larue said.

Several current and former officials with the Port gave Larue credit for much of the incredible progress the Port has made over the past 25 years.