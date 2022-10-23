Former President Donald Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Robstown

Thousands of Trump supporters traveled from all around to attend the rally held at the Richard M. Borchard regional fairgrounds.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump was in Robstown on October 22 for the 'Save America' rally at the Richard M. Borchard regional fairgrounds.

As thousands traveled to Robstown to see Donald Trump, there was excitement from all around.

Trump Supporter, James Maddalone spoke with 3NEWS and said, "This is a hot area for Corpus and for Texas, South Texas is a big place, a lot of good movement happening here from a political section." Maddalone and his family live in Corpus Christi and were excited to see Trump for the first time.

Gia Maddalone told 3NEWS, "It's really fantastic, I didn't even know he was in town until my dad said it, and I was like, 'Oh, that's so cool, we should go.'"

Patricia Massengill is another supporter of Trump and brought her 99-year-old mother to the event. She will turn 100 years old in November. Massengill said, "When I told her Donald Trump was going to be here in Robstown she said, 'Ok, yeah we need to go.'"

Many traveled from around Texas, like Lori Hinton from New Braunfels. "To see Trump and just to know that you're in close proximity to greatness." Hinton said.

The former President took the stage after 7 p.m. to a roaring crowd. He addressed multiple issues, including the gubernatorial race, expressing his support for Greg Abbott and all republican nominees in Texas.

Trump stated, "I'm thrilled to be back with the proud, hard-working American patriots of the great state of Texas, we love that."

