Former President Trump to speak in Nueces County this weekend

The rally will be Saturday in Robstown as Republicans target districts in the area to try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump will hold an event in Corpus Christi this weekend, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales' office confirmed to 3NEWS Monday morning.

The rally will be Saturday in Robstown as Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats, according to the Texas Tribune.

The rally will start at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, according to a media advisory. It said speakers in addition to Trump would be announced later.

The advisory said he would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.”

The event comes as the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously last week to subpoena Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify.

The Associated Press and the Texas Tribune contributed to this report.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.