Ray High School alumni Clint Gresham returned to the Coastal Bend on Sunday. The six-year NFL athlete spoke at Solid Rock Church off of Ayers Street during their 11 A.M. service.

Gresham has played for the New Orlean Saints and Seattle Seahawks; he was a long snapper.

In 2016, Gresham was cut from the Seahawks right after he signed a three-year contract with the team. He said it was a heart-breaking split, but in hindsight, it taught him a lot about himself.

Since then, Gresham has become a motivational speaker, appearing mainly at churches. According to his blog, Clint's speeches revolve around resilience and determination.

He's even published a book named Becoming: Loving the Process to Wholeness. On his blog, the book is for those who want to reach success and overcoming challenges in life.

