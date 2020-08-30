Former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson dies

Prior to serving as constable, he started HJ Control Security System Inc., one of the largest Black-owned security companies in the region.

TYLER, Texas — Former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson passed away Saturday, according to his family. He was 68.

Jackson was elected as Smith County Constable Precinct 1 in 1999 and held that position until 2017.

Prior to serving as constable, he started HJ Control Security System Inc., one of the largest Black-owned security companies in the region. He ran the company for 20 years before deciding to run for Constable in 1999.

"Henry Jackson was a person you could not help but love," Smith County Commissioner Jo Ann Hampton said in part in her post. "He taught me a most important lesson that I still try to live by, love them anyway."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Henry Jackson's family has released the follow statement on his passing:

"Mr. Henry Philip Jackson was born March 3, 1952 in Tyler Texas . He departed this earth on August 29, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. from Mansfield Methodist Hospital. On January 1, 1975 he married Meraland Taylor Jackson. With that union blessed from God they had three beautiful girls Kaleisa, LaToya and Meraland Shanee.

"Before he spread his love and compassion to the community he cherished his loving family without a doubt. Mr. Jackson served as a great servant leader for the community. In 1979, he start HJ Control Security System Inc.. It was one of the largest black on security companies in East Texas. His company ran for 20 years serving the community in different parts of East Texas by sponsoring and hosting events that brought about positive change.

"Later, Mr. Jackson wanted to continue his servant leadership, so in 1999 he decided to run for Constable precinct 1 and was elected in office until 2017.

"Mr. Jackson went above and beyond for the city of Tyler ,Texas. He love when the community came together to support and contribute to black businesses and black elected officials. Mr. Jackson served on several committees in organizations such as Board of Directors for Tyler Metro Chamber Commerce , Black Elected Officials, Taylor Organization of Men, NAACP member, Texas College National alumni , Miles Chapel Board of Trustees , Texas Constable and JP association and the Democrat {arty just to name a few.