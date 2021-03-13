Former South Texas District and Appellate Court Judge appointed to position in White House

Rose Vela has been appointed by President Biden to be the Director of the President's Commission on White House Fellowship.

TEXAS, USA — A former South Texas District and Appellate Court Judge is going back into public service, this time at the White House.

Rose Vela has been appointed by President Joe Biden to be the Director of the President's Commission on White House Fellowships.



Vela will be responsible for finding emerging leaders with an interest in public service.

They'll get a first-hand look at the inner workings of federal government.



Vela is the wife of U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela and has served as the 148th District Court Judge in Nueces County.



She was also a member of the 13th Court of Appeals overseeing appeals from 20 South Texas counties.

