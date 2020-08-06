3News spoke with the former Texas A&M Kingsville Police Chief who said she knew George Floyd while he attended the university. Jefferson worked for the university for 31 years before she retired in 2010.

She said Floyd was nice person, someone who would always say hi to her and give her hug when he got the chance. She said she almost didn't recognize him until the Alumni Association released a photo of him in his jersey.

"He was kind of a quiet kid and he would come up and hug me or when he would be driving down the street, he would throw up his hands and say 'Hi Mrs. J' how are you doing," Jefferson said. "Most of the guys would call me that and I thought he was a real nice kid and when I realized that this was the young man who had been killed in this situation it kind of broke my heart."

She also said it's embarrassing and makes her angry to know that the men who took Floyd's life were police because she was one for 31 years.

