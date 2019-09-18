CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may recognize him as the former Tonight Show host, but now, he's advocating for the men and women who responded to the scene during 9/11.

Comedian Jon Stewart has started to advocate for post-9/11, first responder rights' in DC.

After seeing this, Burn Pits 360 Executive Director Rosie Torres made a call to a connection. Before she could blink, she was meeting with Stewart in New York to discuss how he can help them spread the word on their mission.

Burn Pits 360, a non-profit organization based out of Robstown, supports the men and women who were exposed to toxins during deployment and are now suffering illnesses because of their exposure. For years, Torres and her team have advocated to open the national burn pit registry bill.

"It's just an honor, it's surreal, you know here we are, a small non-profit making headway in Washington and really across the nation you know, setting this platform of awareness is- it's been a long ten years," Torres said.

Stewart voiced his support in a public service announcement and Torres said with his support and voice, they are one step closer to reaching the lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

By the end of the year, Torres and her team plan to meet with Stewart again to discuss a plan to present to lawmakers in Congress.

