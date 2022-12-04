Former top aid to Nueces County Commissioner arrested for vandalism

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former top aide to Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney is under arrest and is accused of destroying parts of Chesney's home.
Paul Thurman is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and retaliation against a public servant.
This comes three months after Thurman was fired.
Police say Thurman showed up at Chesney's home and tried to kick in the door and broke a window. Chesney wasn't home at the time, but his wife was and she called the police.
When police arrived, they said Thurman was in the back yard holding a large rock. His bond has been set at $65,000.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride
- Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.