Former top aid to Nueces County Commissioner arrested for vandalism

Paul Thurman is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and retaliation against a public servant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former top aide to Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney is under arrest and is accused of destroying parts of Chesney's home.

Paul Thurman is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and retaliation against a public servant.

This comes three months after Thurman was fired.

Police say Thurman showed up at Chesney's home and tried to kick in the door and broke a window. Chesney wasn't home at the time, but his wife was and she called the police.

When police arrived, they said Thurman was in the back yard holding a large rock. His bond has been set at $65,000.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.