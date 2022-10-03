'Heartbreaking': Former VP Mike Pence, wife visit refugees at Ukraine border

"The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great," former Vice President Mike Pence said in a tweet.

KORCZOWA, Poland — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, visited the Ukraine border Thursday to meet with families who fled to escape Russia's violent invasion of their country.

Pence shared photos of his visit that showed a camp filled with women and children who were seeking refuge.

Those who were shown are among more than 2 million refugees, half of which are children, who have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. The agency said this is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II — and the number of refugees continues to grow.

The agency has predicted that as many as 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, and even that projection could be revised upward.

Pence said nearly 400,000 have already gone through the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing between Ukraine and Poland.

.@KarenPence and I visited the Ukraine border today with @EdwardG1911 and @SamaritansPurse to meet with Ukrainian women and children seeking refuge from war. 2.4 million refugees have already fled Ukraine and nearly 400,000 have already come through the Korczowa border crossing. pic.twitter.com/tFZcC4X7mA — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 10, 2022

"The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great," Pence said in a tweet.

He encouraged everyone to pray for Ukraine and contribute to relief organizations like Samaritan's Purse, which is a Christian organization that said it has disaster response specialists on the ground in Poland, Romania and Moldova.

The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great. We encourage everyone to pray and contribute to @SamaritansPurse and other relief organizations today. Let’s stand together as one with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/vWFtiQHMVg — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 10, 2022

The visit comes after Pence, who also previously served as the governor of Indiana, gave a speech to Republicans last week where he took on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.