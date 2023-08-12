North Texas house fire spreads to 3 homes, displacing 5 people and 2 dogs, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A two-alarm fire at an unfinished, newly-constructed home in Fort Worth spread to three surrounding homes before it was extinguished, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Edgefield Road. When crews got to the scene, they found the unfinished home fully-engulfed. There were also two dumpsters, full of trash and stacked raw wood materials, fully-engulfed in the yard, FWFD said.
Crews determined the unfinished home was a complete loss and began attacking the fire at a neighboring home. As other crews arrived, they performed a search of the home to ensure everyone was out safely. A second alarm was called when another home began to catch fire, as well. Wind was a big factor contributing to the quick spread, fire officials said.
Spot fires popped up around the neighborhood as embers were blown around in the extremely dry conditions, and a third home down the street was damaged by fire, too.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said it took 50 firefighters nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control.
The unfinished home under construction was a total loss with no injuries or displaced residents, FWFD said. The first exposure home had two adults and two children displaced, and they lost a pet who was able to escape. The second exposure home had one adult and one dog displaced. The third exposure home down the street received some damage, but no one was injured or displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, FWFD said.
Here is a look at the scene through multiple photos posted online by the Fort Worth Fire Department:
