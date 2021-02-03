Fort Worth police officer fired for racially insensitive social media post

Officer Kelly Kujawski was fired Monday, officials said, for a post that violated the department's General Orders related to social media use.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired almost a month after the department was notified of a racially insensitive post she had made, officials said Monday.

Internal affairs said the post, which was reported by another officer, was made by Officer Kelly Kujawski.

She had been placed on restricted duty on Feb. 5 while internal affairs conducted their investigation.

Kujawski was fired Monday for violating the department's General Orders related to social media use, officials said.

Chief Neil Noakes agreed with the determination that Kujawski's "conduct brought unfavorable criticism upon the department," according to a release.

Department officials said they continue to hold anyone accountable who doesn't meet their high standard set for their officers.