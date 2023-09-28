Foster Angels' annual luncheon honors children in care, the adults who help them

The group said it has served and helped over 2.300 foster children to date.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Foster Angels of South Texas held their biggest fundraiser of the year Thursday.

The “Champions of Courage” event honored children in foster care and those who help make their lives better.



The organization provides basic needs for children in foster care, whether its advice or items they might need as they continue to grow. The group said it has served and helped over 2.300 foster children to date.



"Children in foster care, they go without a lot of items every day,” said Foster Angels of South Texas Development Director Trista McGinnis. “Our work is that they feel safe and secure, but also can have every normal life experience for children, just like their peers."

Thursday’s keynote speaker was “CinderGirl: My Journey Out of the Ashes to a Life of Hope” author Christina Meredith, who has her own story and experience with living in the foster-care system.

3NEWS’ Leslie Adami served as the annual luncheon’s master of ceremonies.

