Foster Angels' annual luncheon honors children in care, the adults who help them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Foster Angels of South Texas held their biggest fundraiser of the year Thursday.
The “Champions of Courage” event honored children in foster care and those who help make their lives better.
The organization provides basic needs for children in foster care, whether its advice or items they might need as they continue to grow. The group said it has served and helped over 2.300 foster children to date.
"Children in foster care, they go without a lot of items every day,” said Foster Angels of South Texas Development Director Trista McGinnis. “Our work is that they feel safe and secure, but also can have every normal life experience for children, just like their peers."
Thursday’s keynote speaker was “CinderGirl: My Journey Out of the Ashes to a Life of Hope” author Christina Meredith, who has her own story and experience with living in the foster-care system.
3NEWS’ Leslie Adami served as the annual luncheon’s master of ceremonies.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Uber now allows teen accounts in South Texas for rides, food delivery
- Angelica Hernandez resigns as first assistant to Nueces County D.A.
- Rockin' K Farms celebrates 10 years of fall festivities
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi restaurant 3rd best place to eat in Texas, Yelp says
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.