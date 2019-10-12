CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Coastal Bend agencies gathered Monday morning to talk about offering assistance to foster children heading to college.

The Department of Family and Protective Services hosted Monday's meeting at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to find ways to help children aging out of the foster care system.

TAMUCC has the Island Harbor program that offers those aging out of the system free tuition, and in some cases helps to pay for housing on campus. The goal is to push foster children toward graduating from high school and pursuing higher education.

"They get assistance while they are going to school, so they don't have to worry about where they have to sleep at night, where they're going to get their food, and they can concentrate on getting a college education," David Johnson said.

The Island Harbor program was established at the University in 2018 and is meant to help foster children transition into independent living.

