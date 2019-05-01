Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hundreds of children are pulled from abusive and neglectful homes in the Coastal Bend every year, and most are placed in foster care.

To help them out CASA of the Coastal Bend, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, pairs the kids with a caring adult who can advocate for them. On Friday, the advocates and their CASA children got to have some special bonding time.

"Outings like this today at the Aquarium are amazing for them," advocate Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger said.

"My CASA child has never been to the Aquarium," advocate Patricia Stegall said.

The Texas State Aquarium donated a day filled animals and marine life to the organization. Stemplinger said it's a break from the harsh reality the children face.

"These children have been abused, neglected, removed from their homes," Stemplinger said.

That's why volunteers like Stegall spend time with their CASA children.

"I just felt like I needed to do something and I just kept feeling that calling, and to help a child is particular special to me," Stegall said.

Stegall said volunteers are usually in court or going to home visits with their children. On Friday they had a different type of experience -- a chance to bond in a positive environment.

"It really kind of brings reality home that not all children have the same experiences," Stegall said.

Behind the fun-filled day was Jennifer Vela and her team at the Texas State Aquarium.

"To be able to make these memories and to also provide a little bit of education about something so fun and different about Corpus Christi," said Vela, director of marketing sales and communication at the Aquarium.

Vela said knowing the conditions the children come from drives the Aquarium to put on the event.

"To provide them with some additional experiences and love that maybe they may not get in other areas of their life," Vela said.

Vela said she hopes the children walked away Friday with both new and fond memories.

"Today's visit is something that can last for years to come," Vela said.

