Nearly two dozen foster kids across South Texas get a tour of TAMUCC

Though a number of these students age out of the system, the program will ensure a waived tuition until they reach 21.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Texas, children in the foster care system are able to get a tuition waiver for state universities. This means when young adults in the foster care system get accepted to a state university, their tuition is paid, until they turn 21-years-old.

The program has one goal -- to offer an opportunity.

"I've had so many students tell me that they would never have been able to go to college without a program like this," Jessica Aleman, foster care liaison said.

"They would never be able to pursue that degree that they wanted, so it just provides such a great opportunity for them to take that next step in their lives. We're starting to see some success with our first group of students. We've already had one graduate and we have a second graduating in the next week."

Though a number of these students age out of the system, the program will ensure a waived tuition until they reach 21.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.