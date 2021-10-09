FOUND ALIVE: Christopher Ramirez reunited with mother in Grimes County, deputies say

This is a developing story.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Christopher Ramirez has been found safe and alive, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators confirmed he has been reunited with his mother.

No other details regarded where he was found have been released.

BREAKING: Sheriff of Grimes County confirms 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was found alive about 10 minutes ago - shortly before noon. He is safe and reunited with his mom. #Houston #Texas #Missing #Update @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/rUVykqqGkU — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 9, 2021

Christopher was last seen on Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The child's mother told us her son disappeared shortly after they got back home from running errands. She says he was playing with a dog and ran after him away from the house.

She says she took her eyes off Christopher for two minutes while she unloaded groceries and that’s all it took.