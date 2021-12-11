Founder of Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland remembered by family

Andrew Cox said working with his father to create Mr. Bill’s Christmas Wonderland - one of the community’s most beloved holiday attractions - was truly special.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For over two decades, Bill Cox delighted residents during the holiday season with a spectacle of lights and creativity.

“Every year, the same people would come by,” Andrew Cox said. “They would be ecstatic to see the decorations. The joy that they get from it, bring family and friends, and they would always make sure and go and talk to my father.”

Bill passed away this week at the age of 72. His son, Andrew, said working with his father to create Mr. Bill’s Christmas Wonderland - one of the community’s most beloved holiday attractions -was truly special.

“I mean it’s just been great getting to help him get it up every year, build the new editions and watch the excitement of the people that come to see it trying to catch what he changed that year,” Cox said

Bill was a band director for part of his life, but his true passion was always his craftmanship. Almost every part of the display was built by hand. A labor of love that was surely noticed by every kid that came by.

“He would talk to a lot of the kids that came by and just kind of see what was happening in pop culture in general,” Andrew said. “See, if there were any new movies out or characters or anything, he should integrate in.”

He will be honored by his family at this year’s show at the end of November. While the display doesn’t have its founder anymore, his legacy will carry on through his son, and the future generations of the Cox family.

