CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In today's world, millions are spent on cosmetic surgery to keep that healthy glow everywhere we go. However, if you don't have thousands of dollars to pay for it, there are other, more safe alternatives that are non-surgical.

A few years ago I started noticing that no matter how much sleep I got, I just didn't look as fresh as I did when I was younger. I thought maybe it was time to talk to a professional about how I could get back that youthful appearance.

Stress, the daily rigor of life, and gravity all take their toll on the face, and there's nothing wrong with admitting you need a little help to look and feel a little better.

I visited with Dr. Vijay Bingdingdavale, a local cosmetic surgeon, to address my concerns and explore some options. The first thing he suggested was injections to relax my forehead area.

"That'll lift the eyebrows as well. What happens is when we inject these two areas, your eyebrows come a little bit higher, and giving you more of a refreshed look," Dr. Bingdingdavale said.

Then adding fullness to the upper cheeks would bring some balance to my face.

"You see how when you have a little bit more cheek fullness it harmonizes the face? It lifts this and fill this in as well," Dr. Bingdingdavale said.

Using fat transfer as opposed to artificial fillers has an additional benefit.

"We see this a lot, because there are stem cells in the fat, it makes the overlying skin more refreshed and more young-looking," Dr. Bingdingdavale said.

In the end, that's what we all want -- a more refreshed appearance even if we don't get our eight hours every night.

You can catch Dr. Vijay Bingdingdavale on First Edition on Sundays discussing skin care and healthy living.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: