Four arrested after traffic stop turns up $240K cash

The Nueces County DA's Drug Task Force pulled over a rental van and discovered the money.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It has been a busy week for the Nueces County DA's Drug Task Force. Officers with the taskforce most recently seized $240 thousand during a traffic stop.

Officers with the task force say they pulled over a rental van that was traveling from Florida to McAllen on Tuesday.

While searching the van, investigators found three large vacuum-sealed bags hidden in the seats of the van. Inside the bags was $240 thousand in cash.

Four people in the van were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime and money laundering, officers said. Investigators believe the money, which was being transported across state lines, was being used to purchase drugs.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.