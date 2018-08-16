CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Four Corpus Christi Police Department officers received Livesaving awards Thursday morning for their efforts to rescue a woman who was trying to jump from the Harbor Bridge.

CCPD Lt. Steven Gonzalez, Officer Mark Caro, Officer Dee Munsell, and Officer Dominic Knab received their Livesaving ribbons during a special ceremony Thursday morning at CCPD headquarters.

"It definitely makes you feel good," Munsell said. "It's a great honor any time you can help someone out, it's a good thing. But to receive the award, it's a long process and it goes through the department and it goes up through the ranks, and it's pretty rare to get one. So it's a great honor."

Munsell said it all started with a call about an abandoned child on North Beach. They made contact and learned that the child's mother was planning to jump off the Harbor Bridge. Units were dispatched to the bridge, and Lt. Gonzalez made contact with the mother.

When she saw Lt. Gonzalez, the mother ran and tried to jump from the bridge. He acted fast and grabbed her by one arm, holding her there until officers Munsell, Caro and Knab arrived to help bring her back over the bridge railing to safety.

"I'm glad I was there with the officers I was there with, because we work really well as a team," Munsell said.

Munsell explained the incident points at the mental health issue and the importance of seeking help.

"I know the department is taking steps in assisting people with mental health problems. There are plenty of resources," Munsell said. "We have an officer who's totally, that is her job to help people in that position. So you know, if you need help or you know someone who needs help, by all means you can contact the department. They'll send you to that officer and that officer can help you get into programs and stuff that can assist you."

For Munsell, the Livesaving award is an honor he was glad to receive with his fellow officers, and he's happy to be helping residents of Corpus Christi.

"Born and raised in Corpus Christi," Munsell said. "I love my city. I love the people that are in it, and I love to help people."

