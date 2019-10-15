CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has identified the four officers who were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigating into a fatal shooting Sunday.

It was around 11 p.m. Sunday when the Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the 4300 block of Brentwood after receiving reports of a disturbance involving a male with a baseball bat. When officers arrived at the scene they made contact with the 22-year-old male, who was identified as Emilio Mojica, and said he was not following commands.

Police said they tried using Tasers four different times, but they were ineffective. Mojica continued to make threats with the baseball bad and eventually, an officer discharged his weapon and struck him.

Mojica was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As per CCPD police, the four officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. They were identified Tuesday.

According to police, Officer Phillip Peterson is the sole officer who discharged his service weapon. He has been on the force for four years.

Three other officers who responded to the call and were placed on paid administrative leave include Officer Antonio Contreras, who has been with the CCPD for 3 years; Officer Zakquery Rodgers, who has been on the force for one year; and Officer Jimmy Leal, who has also been on force for one year.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: