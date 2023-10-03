Four finalists announced for Corpus Christi fire chief job

Candidates from Houston, Austin and Dallas all have applied for the job, as well as the current interim CCFD chief.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi leaders announced the four finalists they will be interviewing to take over for retired Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha.

Those finalists are:

Sam Pena, who currently works for the Houston Fire Department;

Brandon Wade, who currently works with the Austin Fire Department;

Daniel Salazar, who works with Dallas Fire-Rescue; and,

Richie Quintero, the current CCFD interim chief.

The public is invited to take part in a special meet-and-greet with the candidates from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Selena Auditorium.

City manager Peter Zanoni said each candidate must still undergo a series of interviews, and there is no guarantee any of them will become the next fire chief of Corpus Christi.