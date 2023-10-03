Four finalists announced for Corpus Christi fire chief job

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi leaders announced the four finalists they will be interviewing to take over for retired Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha.
Those finalists are:
- Sam Pena, who currently works for the Houston Fire Department;
- Brandon Wade, who currently works with the Austin Fire Department;
- Daniel Salazar, who works with Dallas Fire-Rescue; and,
- Richie Quintero, the current CCFD interim chief.
The public is invited to take part in a special meet-and-greet with the candidates from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Selena Auditorium.
City manager Peter Zanoni said each candidate must still undergo a series of interviews, and there is no guarantee any of them will become the next fire chief of Corpus Christi.
