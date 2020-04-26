CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi City Officials, four firefighters/paramedics were placed in isolation last night after coming in contact with a patient who had symptoms of coronavirus.

The four firefighters/paramedics provided care and transported a cardiac arrest patient, and it was determined at the hospital that the patient fit criteria for COVID-19. The patient will be tested for the coronavirus, according to officials.

"On April 24, the firefighters responded to an EMS call for a patient experiencing cardiac issues. All personnel were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as directed by the Corpus Christi Fire Department protocol," stated city officials.

"During treatment and transport of the patient, members of the crew made adjustments to PPE that posed a heightened risk to possible exposure," added city officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, the four firefighters/ paramedics will be isolated pending the results of the patient’s test for COVID-19, officials say.

"The City of Corpus Christi is committed to ensuring the safety of first responders and will take necessary action to protect personnel, their families, and the community," says city officials.

Similar incidents have recently occurred as firefighters and paramedics come into contact with people from all over the Coastal Bend area when responding to emergency calls.

