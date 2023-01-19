Four game rooms in Bishop reopen after being shut down for multiple violations

The game rooms are located in different parts of the city and have to pay thousands of dollars to get the fees and permits that the city, county and state require.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four out of seven game rooms in Bishop have now reopened after they were raided and shut down by law enforcement back in September.

Police accusing the businesses of a laundry list of gambling charges and even for unlicensed security personnel being armed.

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said his department is keeping close eyes on those businesses. That after also writing up $143,000 in fines to those owners and impounding 200 machines.

Day said all of the owners either plead guilty or no contest to the charges and paid the fines.

Now the game rooms are located in different parts of the city and all have to pay thousands of dollars to get the fees and permits that the city, county and state require to open.

"However if they are violating state law. If they're giving payouts they're going to be on our radar continuously and we're going to investigate it and we're going to shut them down again," he said. "So, we're not going to tolerate violations of local ordinances and state law from these businesses."

Day added that the investigation can become complicated. He said that if the businesses are caught breaking the law, his officers will look into the operations.

