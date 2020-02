CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people from the same vehicle were hospitalized Tuesday evening following a collision at Holly near Everhart.

First responders received a call at 7 p.m. that three vehicles were involved in a collision.

According to medics on the scene, one of the drivers was trapped for several minutes before being rescued.

All four people in the trapped vehicle were taken to the hospital, and their conditions appear to be in stable condition.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: