Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Four family members involved in a fiery head-on collision on New Year's Day are still hospitalized and in critical condition as of Thursday evening.

The family -- a mother, father, their son Jason and his girlfriend -- were driving to the airport to drop Jason off when they were struck head-on by a wrong-way driver at Airline Road and SPID. The driver of the vehicle that hit them was killed in the crash.

The four who were on their way to the airport were all rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. They have undergone multiple surgeries and now, family and friends are hoping their loved ones pull through.

Melissa Lara's daughter was in the vehicle when the crash happened. Lara said her daughter, Jason and his mother were the only ones responsive Thursday in the hospital.

"This wasn't supposed to happen. This shouldn't have happened," Lara said. "We're staying positive, and I know they have a very long road ahead for recovery."

Jason, a member of the U.S. Army, was on his way to the airport to return to base.

