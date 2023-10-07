Two adults, two children rescued by US Coast Guard near Baffin Bay

The boat was taking on water and the pumps were not able to keep up, a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard this weekend near Baffin Bay after their boat began taking on water.

The two adults and two children were rescued Saturday, July 8 about 30 miles off Baffin Bay, a statement from the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center got a call just after noon from the operator of the 28-foot boat saying water was coming aboard and the pumps were not able to keep up with the flooding.

A rescue swimmer was lowered from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, who used a pump dropped by the Ocean Sentry aircrew to get rid of some of the water in the vessel. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas response crew then escorted the boaters to safety, the statement said.

No injuries were reported.

"In today's rescue, the combined efforts of our Coast Guard assets, from the command center orchestrating the response to the boatcrew and two aircrews executing a flawless rescue, showcased the power of teamwork," said Lt. J.G. Bradly Ragan, operations unit coordinator at Sector Corpus Christi. "This synchronization of efforts ensured the rescue of two adults and two children from a vessel taking on water, a testament to our unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea."

