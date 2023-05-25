Four Veterans Memorial High School students get a jump-start on their careers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four students at Veterans Memorial High School are already ahead of their goals, as they have landed a career with Turner Industries.
The organization is a heavy construction contractor that deals with industrial projects of all sizes. Students at the high school have been in a welding program, working hard for a couple of years now.
From projects at the Houston Rodeo, to basic welding techniques, Thursday's signing is getting the students right where they wanted to be.
"It's a real blessing. I don't know, like its just amazing to work hard everyday and now its really an honor," said Veteran Memorial High School senior Christian King.
The students told 3NEWS that their family, friends and teachers have been their biggest supporters as they embark into their industrial journey.
