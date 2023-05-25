x
Four Veterans Memorial High School students get a jump-start on their careers

The students landed jobs with Turner Industries, an organization that is a heavy construction contractor that deals with industrial projects of all sizes.

The organization is a heavy construction contractor that deals with industrial projects of all sizes. Students at the high school have been in a welding program, working hard for a couple of years now. 

From projects at the Houston Rodeo, to basic welding techniques, Thursday's signing is getting the students right where they wanted to be.

"It's a real blessing. I don't know, like its just amazing to work hard everyday and now its really an honor," said Veteran Memorial High School senior Christian King.

The students told 3NEWS that their family, friends and teachers have been their biggest supporters as they embark into their industrial journey.

