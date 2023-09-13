4-way stop coming to Flour Bluff Drive, Yorktown intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Blvd. between Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff is only getting busier as new neighborhoods pop up in the area. An elementary school is also being built along the roadway.
One of the busiest intersections on Yorktown is at Flour Bluff Dr. That intersection will soon be a four-way stop, according to Nueces County ESD2.
"Way long over due for one at this location," one Facebook commenter said. Others wish a four-way stop would be added at the intersection of Waldron and Yorktown as well.
It is not currently known exactly when the four-way stop will be implemented. Nueces County ESD2 said in their post that the equipment has been ordered and should be installed "soon."
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.