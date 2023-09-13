4-way stop coming to Flour Bluff Drive, Yorktown intersection

Nueces County ESD2 said the equipment has been ordered and the stop signs should be installed soon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Blvd. between Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff is only getting busier as new neighborhoods pop up in the area. An elementary school is also being built along the roadway.

One of the busiest intersections on Yorktown is at Flour Bluff Dr. That intersection will soon be a four-way stop, according to Nueces County ESD2.

"Way long over due for one at this location," one Facebook commenter said. Others wish a four-way stop would be added at the intersection of Waldron and Yorktown as well.

It is not currently known exactly when the four-way stop will be implemented. Nueces County ESD2 said in their post that the equipment has been ordered and should be installed "soon."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!