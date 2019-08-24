CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of ladies from Corpus Christi received special recognition Friday all because they went above and beyond in saving a man's life.

Four ladies received the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit signed by President Donald Trump.

Kristina Gilley, Julia Livas, Iris Ruiz, and Maria Jackson managed to perform CPR on an older man who happened to be at the Coastal Bend Drug Abuse Council offices where the women work.

The women all went through CPR training as part of their job training.

"Honestly for me, I didn't think it was that big of a deal. This is just overwhelming. I just did the training that was provided to us, and we just put it in place," Gilley said.

According to the Red Cross, only 16 of awards including the four given out Friday have ever been signed by a sitting U.S. President.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: