The City of Kingsville not only marked Wednesday as the nation's birthday but commemorated the day the city was founded back in 1904.

There was plenty of pride and patriotism at Kingsville as lots of people came out to historic downtown with the celebration kicking off with a parade.

Decked out in red, white, and blue kids were on their bikes and even pets rolled out at the downtown pavilion but over at the Elks Club it was the mayor who was making a big splash.

"The kids have had me in the waterslide, bbq, and watermelons a great time," Sam Fugate said.

Families came together during independence day for a great time and backyard fun.

Wednesday's celebration takes on a triple meaning as folks not only reflect on America's birthday but also a significant part of Kingsville history. July 4th also marks the 114th birthday of the City of Kingsville as well as the 76th anniversary of the Naval Air Station-Kingsville.

"When you think of Kleberg county you think of the city of Kingsville, you think of king ranch, the naval air station, am Kingsville, think of us customs, such a small community we are rich in resources," said Ray Madrid, County Judge.

The community of Kingsville will have plenty to be proud of during the holiday.

