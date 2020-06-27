Fourth of July: Firework Safety

The Corpus Christi Fire and Police Department want to remind everyone it is illegal to discharge fireworks inside the City Limits, including the beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, it’s important to know the safety precautions needed when handling fireworks.

Consumer Product and Safety Commission reports on average 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

"The Corpus Christi Fire and Police Department want to remind everyone it is illegal to discharge fireworks inside the City Limits including the beach. If cited, you could be fined up to $2,000 per opened package of fireworks," stated city officials.

As more and more firework demonstrations are being canceled across South Texas due to COVID-19, people are taking the annual tradition into their own hands.

According to CCPD, to report the illegal discharge of fireworks, the phone number to use is 361-886-2600. Please do not call 911 for fireworks complaints.

Firework Safety Facts:

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never light fireworks indoors

Only use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

For more information about the dangers of consumer fireworks, visit www.nfpa.org/fireworks.

As a reminder, residents are urged to continue hygiene and safety precautions including wearing a face covering and limiting gatherings to slow the spread of the virus. To find out more about COVID-19 resources visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus.