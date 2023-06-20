Patriotic party: Corpus Christi leaders prepare for Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — America's birthday is right around the corner and Corpus Christi is planning a big celebration.
The 46th Annual Big Bang Fourth of July Firework Show, by presenting sponsor H-E-B, is set for 9:30 p.m. along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.
"I am excited to carry on the time-honored tradition of the Mayor’s Annual Big Bang Celebration. This event pays tribute to our unyielding American spirit and the promise of America for the future.," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.
Before the big show, family-friendly activities will take place at The Water's Edge, along with a patriotic ceremony at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.
More details will be given Tuesday during a press conference at 10 a.m.
