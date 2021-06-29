Increased patrols for DWI, illegal fireworks will begin Friday in Corpus Christi city limits

If caught, you could face a fine up to $2,000 per package of fireworks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While all eyes will be looking up this 4th of July, CCPD officers will have their sights set on the streets.

Increased patrols will begin Friday and will continue through Sunday all in an effort to go after DWI drivers.

Police along with firefighters will also be responding to fireworks being set off inside city limits which is illegal.

For people who are caught red handed, they will be given one expensive lesson.

Fire chief Robert Rocha said someone found to be in possession of fireworks could face up to a $2000 dollar fine per open package.

It might be a pretty sight, but it can also be a dangerous one.

From the city out to the island, fire officials are all too familiar with the consequences sparked by someone popping fireworks illegally.

Last year, CCFD responded to at least one house fire and 3 grass fires over the Fourth of July holiday.

That is why fire officials are sending out a reminder that shooting fireworks inside the city limits is against the law which includes areas of the beach that are still within the city's boundary.

"Both police and fire officials can issue a citation if you are in possession. We don't have to see someone with a punk in their hand and firework and see them light it," said Chief Rocha.

Last year there were 28 firework citations handed out over the 4th of July.

"When you do discharge fireworks illegally you really make it hard on pets, you make it hard on veterans, and hard on people with breathing problems," said Rocha.

In the meantime the fire chief encourages people to play it safe by attending a professional display like the Mayor's Big Bang Firework Celebration that will be taking place Sunday at 9:30 p.m.,

If you want to report a fireworks complaint, the number to call is (361) 886-COPS (2677).

By calling that number it helps free up 9-1-1 for emergencies.

