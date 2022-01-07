ArtWalk kicks off Fourth of July weekend festivities

3NEWS spoke with with a few local vendors who said they were excited to show off their work to an even bigger audience.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ArtWalk returned to downtown Corpus Christi, Friday night, where members of the community gathered to celebrate.

This event happens on the first Friday of every month, and if you've ever been, then you know that downtown comes alive with music and galleries for all to enjoy.

This weekend, however, there was even more traffic with some of our visitors in town for the holiday. 3NEWS spoke with with a few local vendors who said they were excited to show off their work to an even bigger audience.

"We have a succulent bar here," said Kristin Delarosa with Arid Roots Co. "It's kind of like a DIY thing with our plants, our hand-painted pots, and then we have rocks to top off the soil."

Julian Huerta added, "It feels pretty good. We're glad to be out here because America's birthday is coming up."

There is always a little something for everyone at ArtWalk, and for those who missed out this weekend, you can still get in on the fun next month!

