PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan announced Thursday that his city now has four positive cases of COVID-19.

The mayor took to Facebook at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday to let residents know. Bujan said the health department has notified City of Port Aransas officials that they have their fourth case, and that it is travel-related.

Officials said the patient is under quarantine and is cooperating with authorities.

