Frazier Lighthouse offers new possibilities for North Beach community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The North Beach community celebrated Friday as the Frazier Lighthouse nears completion.

The lighthouse was capped this week, making it the tallest lighthouse in the Lone Star State.

Standing at 142 feet tall, the lighthouse project was made possible through the vision of developers Lynn Frazier and Jeff Blackard.

"Always wanted to do something nice for Corpus Christi so people can see it coming in, this was my opportunity," Frazier said.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic created minor setbacks for the lighthouse's completion, Blackard still refers to it as a masterpiece created by hand and stone.

"It's been very difficult through COVID and through the complexity of building the lighthouse, to build a lighthouse like this," Blackard said.

The accomplishment was marked with a ceremony and unveiling of a plaque, naming it after Lynn Frazier. Corpus Christi District 1 Councilmember Everett Roy was among those at the ceremony, as he serves that region of the city.

"There's a lot of work involved, a lot of planning involved the city was able to step up and make some things happen through our TIRZ," Roy said.

In addition to the lighthouse, work continues with a chapel where weddings can be held as well as a banquet hall. The lighthouse's 161 unit complex is 85 percent full.

The project offers a beacon of possibilities for North Beach, something that could end up drawing future investment.

"The momentum is ours right now," Frazier said. "Things are happening, North Beach is happening. We've approved a version of the grand canal, but it's a very workable version and its going to be great to defer the issues with flooding, we are looking at all these things."

Though the lighthouse won't be a working guide for sailors, it will help welcome millions of travelers a year into the city.

