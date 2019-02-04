CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait for the fast food chain known as Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is now over.

After more than a year of construction, the restaurant had its grand opening to the public on Tuesday.

Freddy's in Corpus Christi is located on 4018 SPID.

Franchise owner James Oberg explained the long wait was because they wanted to complete the outside of the building before working on the interior.

"I remember a while back hearing about it that they were gonna be opening a new site down here and here it is now," customer Rolando Esquivel said. "I think this is an awesome opportunity for everybody to get a taste of their awesome food."

According to Oberg, he hopes that families in nearby residential neighborhoods will stop by and see for themselves why the restaurants are so popular in other communities.