Abortion-rights demonstrator climbs Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in protest of Roe v. Wade reversal comes down, roads reopen

The man who stayed on top of Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge for more than 24 hours has come down. He is currently in police custody.

WASHINGTON — The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge has reopened after an abortion-rights activist scaled the bridge amid the much-anticipated decision from the Supreme Court, according to officials.

Following the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, an abortion-rights activist climbed the bridge in protest. The man, identified as Guido Reichstadter, made his way to the top of the bridge where he hung a green banner, which he says is the color of the abortion rights movement. He also streamed himself on TikTok calling for abortion-rights supporters to stand up and unite.

Reichstadter stayed on top of the bridge more than 24 hours before he decided to make his way down Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed with WUSA9 that Reichstadter is in police custody and will face charges.

"I've got a life. A job, kids I love, there's pretty much any place I'd rather be than the top of this damn bridge," Reichstadter posted on Twitter. "But I have a responsibility to those I love- to step out, stand up and defend their rights. And so do you! So let's rise up, nonviolently, for Abortion rights!"

Hey I'm at the top of the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington DC right now & want to know why YOU aren't in the streets nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights? Rise Up my Friends! pic.twitter.com/sDuqmpi8fm — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

In a social media post, officials tweeted a few minutes before 2:00 p.m., the Fridge reopened in both directions.