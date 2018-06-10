Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, three HEB stores around Corpus Christi had pets up for adoption for free.

Pet supplies were also given to new owners.

The event is a partnership between the Gulf Coast Humane Society and HEB.

The Texas grocery store covered all the cost for adoption expenses.

The event is going on at select stores on Sunday.

Sunday, October 7

Alameda and Roberts 10:30-2:00pm

Port and Tarlton 11:00-2:00pm

SPID and Waldron 11:00-2:00pm

