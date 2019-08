CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a place to get your kid's a back-to-school hair cut, Del Mar College's dual-credit cosmetology students are offering to do the job for free!

The cosmetology program offers the service every year. Cuts begin at 10 a.m in the cosmetology lab at Del Mar's West campus. Kids who are starting kindergarten all the way through high school seniors are welcome to take advantage.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: