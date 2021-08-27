Free cooling kits to be distributed to help beat the heat

This Saturday, August 28, residents can pick up a free cooling kit at Lindale Senior Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures in the high 90s, staying cool can be a challenge for many.

Reliant Energy's Beat the Heat program wants to help.

This Saturday, August 28, residents can pick up a free cooling kit, with a personal cooling towel, along with a fun indoor activity and a snow cone at Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swatner Drive, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Reliant Energy has partnered with the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department for the past 12 years to provide a safe way for Corpus Christi residents to stay cool during the hottest days of summer with its “Beat the Heat” Program.

The curbside distribution schedule will be offered now through Saturday, September 18, 2021, on designated dates and locations.

A limited quantity of 250 kits will be given out, one kit per person, and the resident must be present to receive items.

Remaining Curbside Distribution Schedule

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., while supplies last

Saturday, August 28 Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive (Family Kit)

Friday, September 3 Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive (Kids Edition Kit)

Saturday, September 18 Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive (Family Kit)

Corpus Christi Parks and Rec also invites everyone to participate in virtual activities for play and fitness to be offered on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page. These are free and open to everyone.

For more information about the “Beat the Heat” program, call (361) 826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Senior Services”).

