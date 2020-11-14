Here is where you can get a free COVID-19 test in the Coastal Bend

Here are three places where you can get a free COVID-19 test ASAP.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local schools have shut down some or all campuses due to COVID-19 cases this week. Several free COVID-19 testing sites across the Coastal Bend have also been announced.

Anyone can be tested at one of the three locations, and all testing will be free.

Benavides High School

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Benavides High School will offer free testing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Kingsville

The Texas Military Department returns to Kingsville Sunday and Monday at the Kleberg County & City of Kingsville Joint Regional Testing Site at the JK Northway Expo Center.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. and will be free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Rockport-Fulton

There will also be free testing Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Fulton Convention Center at 402 N Fulton Beach Rd. The drive-thru testing site will be free for anyone who wishes to be tested from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

