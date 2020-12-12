Free COVID-19 testing at American Bank Center

Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the American Bank Center until 4:00 p.m. here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the American Bank Center Saturday, December 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Results will be available within 36 to 48 hours.

