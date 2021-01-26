Here's where you can get a free rapid COVID-19 test in Corpus Christi

YesNoCovid.com has a location at 5444 McArdle Rd., where patients can get their results in just 10 minutes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Free COVID-19 rapid testing is being offered in Corpus Christi.

YesNoCovid.com has a location at 5444 McArdle Rd. where patients can get their results in just 10 minutes, the company said.

The company says health professionals will use a unique, pain-free nasal swab method, requiring only swabbing the inside of the nostrils.

YesNoCovid.com then uses the CareStart Covid-19 rapid antigen test to test for active infection of COVID-19.

“I do not believe any other healthcare provider in the state of Texas is providing Rapid covid tests free of charge, to those with or without insurance, we do not charge a co-pay,” said Joseph Berro MD.

All locations are open Monday – Sunday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Patients can just drive up during business hours or make an appointment on their website at YesNoCovid.com.

Testing sites rarely have lines or waiting times, the company said, and patients are tested immediately after completing their patient information sheet upon arrival.

The company also offers white glove corporate testing for businesses for those that have more than 10 employees that need to be tested. A mobile unit can be sent to your location for quick and convenient COVID-19 testing for all employees and special pricing is available for businesses and events.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.