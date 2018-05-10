Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Dentists volunteered their time to treat hundreds of people in need at a dental clinic Sept. 28, and organizers said it was a big success.

Texas Mission of Mercy held the free clinic to give dental care to everyone, even those without insurance. They hold the clinic every year in different parts of the state and in 2018 they came back to Corpus Christi for the first time in a decade.

Event co-chair Dr. Paul Kennedy said this kind of clinic is badly needed and it showed in the number of people they treated.

"We had a really good turnout. The final numbers, we treated 653 patients in two days, and we completed. We did treatment. The total treatment estimated cost was about $525,000 of free dental care," Kennedy said.

According to Kennedy, 70 area dentists including several from out of town donated their skills to the event.

Kennedy hopes to have another local clinic in three or four years instead of the 10 years since it was last held in Corpus Christi.

